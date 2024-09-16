Knicks add 2 new bench pieces to support depth

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks are rounding out their final roster with a pair of depth signings, as they added veterans Landry Shamet and Marcus Morris Sr. this week through Exhibit 9 contracts.

New York already has a deep rotation, so there is no guarantee that either player will make the final roster. It is impossible for both of them to make the final cut after training camp as the Knicks have just one roster spot available, unless they cut a player that is already on a traditional contract.

However, the deals are impactful depth signings, and if both guys make a lasting impression during training camp, New York may have no choice but to sign both to the active roster. Shamet spent last season with the Wizards while Morris split time with the 76ers and Cavaliers.

Morris could fill in a major hole on the Knicks’ bench

Morris, 35, is a 13-year veteran who played with the Knicks during the 2019-20 season. In that lone season with New York, he averaged a career-best 19.6 points per game and shot 44% from three-point range. He is now well past his prime days, but he could still be a serviceable stretch four if he were to make the final roster.

The Knicks’ second unit is limited in terms of size, and while Morris isn’t an amazing defender, he could at least provide some length in the frontcourt alongside Precious Achiuwa or Jericho Sims. They could also benefit from adding a strong outside scorer with the capability to lead the bench unit.

Shamet has a logjam of guards to get through to crack the active roster

As for Shamet, it will be tougher for him to crack a spot on the roster logistically, as the Knicks have a surplus of guards who are worthy of receiving ample playing time. However, Shamet has a connection with newcomer Mikal Bridges, as the pair played together while with the Phoenix Suns.

Shamet, 27, has been known for his reliable three-point shooting off the bench. Last season, he averaged 7.1 points and shot a career-low 34% from three in 40 games with the Washington Wizards, but had shot 37% or above from long range in each of his first five NBA seasons.

New York has a plethora of guards in the second unit with Miles McBride, Donte DiVincenzo, and potentially Tyler Kolek, so unless Shamet outperforms expectations in training camp, he may fall short of making the active roster. Regardless, bringing him in for camp is still a smart idea in case an injury to an important player comes up, which will allow Shamet to fill in smoothly.

It is unclear whether either Shamet or Morris will make the Knicks’ final active roster after training camp, but they are both smart depth additions to have in the event that their services are more needed.