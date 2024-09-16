Knicks reinforced one major weakness this off-season

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks were exposed in several ways during their recent postseason exit against the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference semifinals. A glaring lack of depth was one of the main culprits in their defeat, and the Knicks made it a priority to strengthen their bench this offseason — they recently signed Landry Shamet and Marcus Morris to bolster things.

Knicks Building Depth with Elite Additions

By extending OG Anunoby and acquiring Mikal Bridges, the Knicks are able to push Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo into bench roles. Both are starting-caliber players, giving the team a significant advantage with an impressive second unit. This move also allows Miles McBride to continue his development after a promising season.

Reinforcing the Backup Point Guard Spot

One of the Knicks’ key offseason moves was addressing the backup point guard position, especially after realizing McBride’s struggles with ball distribution and vision last year. To remedy this, they signed Cameron Payne to a one-year, $3 million deal and drafted Tyler Kolek, a player with a first-round grade, in the second round.

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Payne, coming off stints with the Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks, brings valuable experience to the team. He played 78 games last season, averaging 16.7 minutes, 7.4 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 2.6 assists, with a .432 shooting percentage from the field. His impressive .390 shooting from three-point range adds crucial value to the second team.

Payne’s Playoff Experience

In addition to his regular-season performance, Payne brings extensive playoff experience, having played in 58 postseason games since 2015. His experience will be invaluable as the Knicks look to make a deeper playoff push.

Tyler Kolek: A Future Star in the Making

The Knicks also added Tyler Kolek, a standout from Marquette known for his playmaking skills. Last season, Kolek averaged 15.3 points and 7.7 assists on .496 shooting. During Summer League play, he continued to impress, averaging 9.6 points and seven assists over five games.

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Kolek’s ability to spot shooters on the perimeter and finish with his left hand makes him a versatile threat. If he continues to develop his defense and shooting, he could carve out a role as a rookie, with the potential to become a key contributor down the stretch.

Payne as a Bridge for Kolek’s Development

For now, Payne is expected to be a cushion for Kolek as he gradually develops into the primary second-team ball-handler. The Knicks are eyeing the 2025-26 season for Kolek to fully take over the role.

Front Office Goals Achieved

The Knicks’ front office had a clear goal this summer: to reinforce their depth and add elite defensive players to the starting five. On paper, they have achieved that goal. Now, it’s time to see how these changes translate on the court as the Knicks aim for a deeper playoff run this season.