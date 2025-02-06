Knicks acquire two-way point guard for young center

Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks brought in a return of note in exchange for center Jericho Sims on Wednesday.

Knicks reel in pair of talented guards for Jericho Sims

SNY’s Ian Begley reported that the Knicks sent Sims, as well as the draft rights to French center Mathias Lessort to the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for Delon Wright and the draft rights to French guard Hugo Besson.

Wright and Besson add depth to Knicks’ backcourt

Wright is a 10-year veteran who has made a name for himself as a stout on-ball defender and capable three-point shooter. The 32-year-old controls the pace of the game well and can also play off the ball.

As for Besson, the 23-year-old is an electric outside shooter who couples savvy ball-handling with confidence to launch from deep. His game looks translatable to the NBA level as a talent who could thrive as a spot-up shooter. Similarities can be drawn to Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic.

The Knicks will hope to get the best from both talents on both sides of the floor moving forward. New York is currently set at point guard with All-Star Jalen Brunson and backup Cam Payne, but either could earn a backend spot on the roster in due time once they join the team. As for Sims, he did not reach his full potential with the Knicks, but will now have the chance to earn minutes for the Bucks and help them on the glass and the pick-and-roll.