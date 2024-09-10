Knicks: 3 looming questions heading into the 2024-25 season

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks have made moves to position themselves as contenders for the NBA championship. Their versatile rotation allows them to select different focal points for offense from game to game. With years of established chemistry, this team has a unique edge compared to other contenders. However, there are still questions about the depth at center, heavy minutes, and a consistent closing lineup.

How will the Knicks address the backup center hole?

The center position for the Knicks will be anchored by Mitchell Robinson and Precious Achiuwa in the upcoming season. Jericho Sims is third on the depth chart, while Julius Randle and rookie Ariel Hukporti complete the center rotation.

However, Robinson has struggled with injuries, playing 70 games or more only once in his career and never starting in over 62 games in a season. Over the last two seasons, he has only started in 79 out of 164 games (48%). Reports suggest that Robinson may not be available to start on opening night, meaning Precious Achiuwa could start the season as the center for New York.

Achiuwa is a capable player, but he has had difficulty in certain matchups. Against Joel Embiid, he has struggled, allowing Embiid to average 26 points and nine rebounds in 10 matchups, and 31 points per game in their last three matchups. Similarly, Nikola Jokic has averaged 30 points per game in his last three matchups against Achiuwa.

Achiuwa brings offensive versatility, which is beneficial, but when it comes to defending dominant players, the team’s defense can suffer. Sims also struggles in matchups against top centers, giving up 27 points and 12 rebounds to Jokic and 32 points and 10 rebounds to Embiid. In comparison, Robinson has performed better defensively against these top centers, allowing 21 points per game to Jokic and 26 points per game to Embiid in his career.

Overall, the Knicks’ center rotation will be a concern, especially considering the health issues facing the players heading into the season.

How should the Knicks handle players’ minutes this season?

The Knicks faced injury issues last season, resulting in heavy minutes for many players. The acquisitions of OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges are expected to change this, but the team’s limited options at center heading into the season could lead to quick problems with player minutes. Reports have suggested that Julius Randle might play at the center position, despite being listed as the fourth option at center on ESPN’s depth chart.

The goal is to avoid playing Randle at the five, as this could lead to other players being overextended by playing out of their usual positions. While “positionless” basketball is a common concept in today’s NBA, maintaining consistency is important, and early issues with the center position could disrupt the entire player rotation.

What should the Knicks closing lineup look like?

The effect of an unbalanced rotation meets the apex in closing time. A closing lineup is just as significant as the starting lineup, but as we’ve seen with head coach Tom Thibodeau, they don’t always coincide. Matchups and availability dictate closing lineups much more and with players out of favorable position, this allows room for inconsistency.

Mitigating the center situation will put New York at risk regarding closing games. It’s incredible the talent the Knicks possess but one missing piece of the puzzle may make all the difference in 2025.