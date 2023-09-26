Knicks: 3 hot takes for the upcoming season

Feb 24, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) shoots over Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (6) during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The more popular the franchise, the hotter the take, and it gets no better than the New York Knicks.

The phrase “hot take” has been appearing frequently in social media discourse as NBA fans anticipate the upcoming season. No sports franchise exists that hasn’t been subjugated by an uproar of hypothetical scenarios created by die-hard fans.

For the Knicks, a collection of young talent playing in Madison Square Garden, where athleticism, skill, and basketball IQ meet at their peak, has New York fans setting lofty expectations.

The Knicks will have three All-Stars

A fifth seed last season, the Knicks went on to a dominant upset win over the Cavaliers in the playoffs. Growing the stars of some key players for the Knicks; none shined brighter in the playoffs than Jalen Brunson.

In the 4–1 series victory over Cleveland, Brunson averaged 31 points and six assists versus the eventual Eastern Conference Finals Champion Miami Heat. With 37 points per game over his final three playoff games, Brunson put the NBA world on notice.

Along with Brunson, the ascending RJ Barrett will be looking to shock the world. Following an incredible run during the FIBA World Cup tournament, Barrett was given the reigns as a formidable second option on the bronze-winning team. Barrett could take a big step forward along with Brunson, as both will be in mid-season form following an incredible summer run.

Both of their ascensions will leave room for two-time All-Star Julius Randle to operate freely and not over-exert himself following an ankle injury that hindered him last playoffs. When the all-star ballots return, all three of their names could be on the list.

Could RJ Barrett win Most Improved Player?

The consistency of Barrett early in the season will set the tone for the New York Knicks. Following Randle’s ankle injury, it will be important for the big man to get his runs, but to be sure he is ready for the playoffs will mean Barrett is vital during the regular season.

Valuing his heightened role and continuing where he left off in the World Cup, Barrett’s averages should rise across the board. In doing so, the Knicks will win more games, adding Barrett to winning conversations. Most Improved Player for Barrett means that as valued as he is on offense, there is also sustainability on the defensive end.

The Knicks will make it to the Easter Conference Finals

The time is upon the world to see New York back on the grandest stage once again. Boasting three possible All-Stars and a potential Defensive Player of the Year in Mitchell Robinson, the Knicks possess talent that can compete with the best teams in the league.

The Celtics and 76ers both are very talented Eastern Conference teams this upcoming season, but in a series, there is a strong chance the Knicks could wind up taking both teams in seven games.

The addition of Divincenzo, as well as the roster top to the bottom, another year of better chemistry differentiates the Knicks from their Eastern conference counterparts. The New York Knicks look like they are about to shock the world.