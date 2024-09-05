Knicks’ $113 million discount on Jalen Brunson may allow them to extend star wing

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks made it a priority to acquire star wing Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets this offseason, and ideally, they hope to keep him around for the long term.

Potential Extension for Bridges

Bridges is eligible for a four-year extension in October, and the $113 million discount Jalen Brunson gave New York may enable them to offer Bridges a new deal that aligns with their financial strategy. Currently, the Knicks have $185 million in total cap allocations, ranking 15th in the league. They are about $7.6 million below the second salary apron, but their long-term financial outlook is healthier, particularly with the new media rights deal in progress.

Bridges’ Contract and Future with the Knicks

Bridges, who is entering the second year of a four-year, $90.9 million contract, will count $23.3 million against the cap this year. His cap hit will increase to $24.9 million in 2025–26, representing only 16.10% of the salary cap. There have been rumors that Bridges might accept a team-friendly deal similar to Brunson’s, committing his future to Manhattan rather than Brooklyn.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Key Role for Bridges

At 28 years old and in the prime of his career, Bridges is viewed by the Knicks as a crucial piece for their future, particularly in solidifying the starting five’s defense. With both Bridges and OG Anunoby on the wings, New York boasts an elite defensive lineup. Bridges is also one of the team’s top scorers; last season with Brooklyn, he averaged 19.6 points, 5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and shot .436 from the field and .372 from three-point range.

Impact on the Knicks’ Offense

While the Nets leaned heavily on Cam Thomas down the stretch, affecting Bridges’ scoring stats, he has the potential to be the Knicks’ second-leading scorer. This is especially relevant with Julius Randle returning from a shoulder injury and expected to be healthy by opening night in late October.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Future Financial Flexibility

With Randle holding a player option next year, he may opt out, freeing up significant cap space for the Knicks to extend Bridges and potentially bring in additional talent. Although they have used much of their draft capital to acquire Bridges, a former Defensive Player of the Year candidate, the Knicks have various ways to free up money and position themselves as an attractive destination for players around the league.

Championship Aspirations

After years of being viewed as a “money grab” for some players, the Knicks are now a hotspot for talent and have legitimate championship aspirations heading into the upcoming season.