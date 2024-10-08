How the Knicks could have the league’s ‘No. 1 offense’

October 8, 2024
May 14, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) celebrates with guard Jalen Brunson (11) during the second half during game five of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks have one of the most appealing rosters in the entire league. A team that already had a breakout star in Jalen Brunson added Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns this offseason, and many have them right behind the reigning champion Boston Celtics for the best team in the Eastern Conference.

The Knicks are capable of being the league’s top offense this season

With several high-level scorers all on the floor at once, New York has the potential to be one of the best offenses in the NBA this season. Towns gives them a floor-spacing center with light-out shooting – something they haven’t had ever – whereas Bridges provides them with another dynamic scorer with elite defense on the perimeter.

They also have OG Anunoby, their defensive stalwart who is also capable of scoring around 15 points per game with an elite three-point shot. Anunoby also poses as another athletic wing that can attack downhill and give the Knicks some balance on offense.

NBA: Brooklyn Nets at New York Knicks, jalen brunson, mikal bridges“Y’all should appreciate Brooklyn because it made me better,” he said, adding later, “F–k, my game grew there.”
Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Knicks showed a glimpse of what their offense could look like in their preseason opener against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. Towns had 10 points including a deep three and Bridges added 4 points, all behind Brunson’s 12 points in 15 minutes.

The enhanced floor spacing allows for Brunson to get to his spots inside the arc and operate on his defenders. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said that the expanded opportunities for baskets make the Knicks a candidate for the top offense in the league:

“This could be the No. 1 offense in the league if they stay healthy and gel,” Windhorst said.

The Knicks bench can contribute to the team’s high-level scoring

May 2, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) shoots against Philadelphia 76ers guard Buddy Hield (17) during the first half of game six of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

It would take a lot for them to be the No. 1 offense in the league, but they are more than capable of doing so. Along with the starting five being littered with high-level scorers all over the court, they have solid bench pieces in Miles McBride and Landry Shamet that can further deepen their scoring attack.

The expectations around the Knicks this season are sky high, and as Windhorst indicated, they have the potential to be an elite offensive group if all of their pieces are clicking at once.

