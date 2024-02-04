How Knicks’ squashed beef with Klutch Sports could pave the way for potential trades at the deadline

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

One major hurdle has stood in the way of the New York Knicks’ chances of trading for Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray and Portland Trail Blazers guard Malcolm Brogdon, and it hasn’t been contractual.

Knicks president Leon Rose and Klutch Sports agent Rich Paul are back on good terms

Agent Rich Paul, founder of Klutch Sports, has had a well-documented falling-out with Knicks president Leon Rose, as the former’s departure from the conglomerate agency CAA sparked the rift.

Now, the two have put their differences behind them, creating a doorway for a trade, or trades, with Paul’s clients to possibly take shape, as Stefan Bondy of the New York Post reported.

Will Rose and Paul’s revived relationship allow the Knicks to get a deal done for Hawks G Dejounte Murray?

Murray’s name has long been attached to the Knicks. The former All-Star guard is having a career year scoring the basketball, averaging 21.5 points per contest while shooting 37.6 percent from beyond the arc.

The Knicks could benefit from a playmaking slasher of his caliber who has also improved in stretching the floor. It seems likely that the Hawks will move Murray by the Feb. 8 trade deadline, giving the Knicks an opportunity to add speed to their offense.

Would Paul’s client and Blazers floor general Malcolm Brogdon take the Knicks over the hump in the East?

Paul and Rose’s reconciliation also gives Malcolm Brogdon’s trade prospects a new life. The former 50-40-90 club member recently came out and said he didn’t feel valued during his time with the Boston Celtics last season and is in the midst of a 2023-24 campaign where his assist numbers are up to 5.5 dimes as he’s started in 25 of 39 games played.

Brogdon would not only give the Knicks another deadeye shooter and high-level playmaker next to first-time All-Star Jalen Brunson, but would also strengthen their elite defense even more. Brogdon is earning $22.5 million this year and will bring in the same next season, making him slightly more affordable on a year-by-year basis than Murray, who is currently earning $18.4 million this season and will see $25.5 million in 2024-25 and roughly $2 million every year after until 2027-28.

With the waters being stilled between Rose and Paul, it will be interesting to see what unfolds within the next five days as the Knicks are not expected to rest on the laurels of their 15-3 hot stretch, and more about how the new dynamic works to facilitate deals beyond this season.