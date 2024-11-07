Hawks star trash talks Knicks fans after decisive 121-116 rivalry win

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks fell to the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night, losing 121-116, and had some intense trash talk hurled toward their fanbase after the game.

Hawks star Trae Young found a way to silence the Knicks with 23 points, 10 assists, and six rebounds on the night. Though he shot 7-21 from the field, he was instrumental in helping Atlanta put away New York in the fourth quarter. He had to do so while hearing a wave of Knicks fans overwhelming his Hawks supporters at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA.

Hawks’ Trae Young slams Knicks fans after win

After the win, the three-time All-Star rudely shot a dismissive farewell toward the exiting enclave of Knicks fans who tried to drown out his home crowd, per NBA on ESPN:

“I hope these New York fans find their way to the exit real, real quick,” Young said on the microphone while on the court. “Boo! Take ya’ll ass home.”

Young was supported by famed Hawks fans like recording artist Boosie Badazz, who went at it with the Knicks’ drove in the stands. Ultimately, the Oklahoma product’s play quieted the crowd, as best as it could considering Knicks fans’ notoriety for being raucous for their franchise, which was put on display in the loss.

Young carried on brewing Knicks-Hawks rivalry on Wednesday night

The Knicks and Young have a dicey relationship dating back to the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. The Knicks lost to Young’s Hawks 4-1 in their Eastern Conference first-round series that year, while Young got under the skin of the Madison Square Garden crowd due to his big performances and late-game heroics.

That continued in their most recent matchup. Ultimately, the Knicks didn’t do enough to give their traveling fans a reason to have the last laugh, as they collected their fourth loss of the young season despite six players scoring in double-figures. Mikal Bridges (10 points, 4-10 shooting) and All-Star Jalen Brunson (21 points, 8-8 shooting) notably underperformed. Thus, the Knicks (3-4) will look to win in their next outing against the struggling Milwaukee Bucks on Friday and get back at Young down the line when they next face the Hawks on Jan. 20.