Have teams figured out how to slow down the shorthanded Knicks?

Unfortunately for the New York Knicks, it’s not “no Julius Randle, no problem.” The Knicks have some concerns rising as they are facing a tough battle in their remaining games prior to the NBA All-Star break. The injury bug has multiplied throughout their locker room, touching OG Anunoby, Mitchell Robinson, and Jalen Brunson while leaving their teammates to keep up their strong play.

Knicks: Can HC Tom Thibodeau draw up plays to relax the opposing team’s traps on Jalen Brunson?

Mark W. Sanchez of the New York Post went into how the Lakers employed a trap above half-court last week that caused Brunson to cough up the rock much earlier in the shot clock, also elongating the time it took to set up the offense.

“Opponents may also take a page out of L.A.’s defense against Brunson late in their 113-105 win over the Knicks. Not only was the trap effective, the Lakers also did so with bigger defenders on the first-time All-Star. Taurean Prince headlined a list of Lakers wings that slid over to use their stride and muscle in slowing down Brunson,” Sanchez recapped.

Brunson and the Knicks will have to continue digging deep to go into the All-Star break without losing momentum

Without Randle’s 24 points per game, alongside Robinson’s activity on both interiors, this should be looked at as a positive. Players further down the Knicks’ bench will have ample opportunity to prove themselves as competent contributors that head coach Tom Thibodeau can go to in crucial situations should games down the road call for it.