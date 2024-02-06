Could the Knicks suffer a collapse with 4 key pieces absent from the lineup?

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA All-Star break will give the New York Knicks a pause in action starting on Feb. 14. From now until then, the Knicks will have to fare without four of their most important players.

Knicks dealing with injuries to three starters and one key reserve as the All-Star break approaches

Julius Randle (shoulder), OG Anunoby (elbow), Mitchell Robinson (ankle), and Quentin Grimes (knee, hand) are all sidelined at an inopportune time, as the Knicks have built up much momentum en route to a 15-3 stretch over their last 18 games.

However, their most recent 113-105 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers last Saturday night may be a sign that their torrid streak is approaching a halt.

How will the Knicks fare in the standings without several important pieces in the rotation?

This holds crucial implications seeing that the Knicks have ridden their hot stretch to the No. 4 seed in the East at 32-18 overall. Nipping at the heels of the Cleveland Cavaliers (31-16) and Milwaukee Bucks (33-17), the Knicks are only one game back from usurping both in the standings and claiming the No. 2 seed.

Now, the Knicks run the risk of widening the gap they’ve managed to close, and not in a good way, and will lean on Jalen Brunson more than ever to produce big games until the break in action.

The Knicks will face a Ja Morant-less Memphis Grizzlies squad in their next outing before closing this upcoming stretch with games against the Dallas Mavericks, Indiana Pacers, Houston Rockets, and Orlando Magic. This will be a great test to see how strong the supporting cast and second unit are in amplified roles, and how much confidence Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau can entrust them with should their numbers have to be called in the playoffs.