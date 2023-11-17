Former Knicks All-Star Johnny Green Dead at 89

The Enquirer-USA TODAY NETWORK

Johnny Green, a former three-time All-Star with the New York Knicks, died yesterday, Nov. 16 at age 89, according to Richard Goldstein of the New York Times.

Johnny Green Was Instrumental in the Early Stages of the Knicks Franchise

Green was drafted No. 5 overall by the Knicks in the 1959 NBA Draft out of Michigan State University. He played for the Knicks until 1966 and was named an All-Star in 1962, 1963, and 1965.

In 472 games played for the storied franchise, Green averaged a double-double of 13.0 points and 10.2 rebounds on 45.4 percent shooting from the field. He reached his apex as a Knick and a professional in the 1962-63 campaign, where he put up 18.1 points and 12.1 rebounds a game.

Green Enjoyed a Long and Fruitful Pro Career After His Days in New York

The Ohio native also played for the Baltimore Bullets (1965-1967), San Diego Rockets (1967-1968), Philadelphia 76ers (1968-1969) and the Cincinnati Royals (1969-1973). At 6-5, Green was able to dominate the glass and finished with 9,083 boards for his career.

“Jumping” Johnny Green passed at a hospital in Huntington, NY. He is remembered by his son, Johnny Jr., and several other children and grandchildren, as Goldstein noted.