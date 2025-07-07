Ex-Knicks point guard Derrick Rose has a few words for Tom Thibodeau’s firing

The New York Knicks made a bold pivot this offseason, parting ways with head coach Tom Thibodeau despite all he accomplished.

It wasn’t an easy call for the front office after Thibodeau guided them to a 51–31 record, second in the Atlantic and third in the East.

His style, often defined by a more relaxed approach to practice intensity, contrasted sharply with new hire Mike Brown’s philosophy.

Brown plans to lean heavily on game-like simulations and rigorous sessions, hoping that energy better prepares this group for a championship push.

Tom Thibodeau helped put the Knicks back on the map

It’s impossible to overlook what Thibodeau did for the Knicks, dragging them out of the NBA wilderness and making them relevant again.

In five years, he went 226–174, steering the team to the playoffs four times and pushing them to the brink of the NBA Finals this past season.

Thibodeau’s fingerprints are all over this roster’s defensive grit and culture of resilience, setting a tone many franchises still envy.

His departure feels bittersweet, like losing the tough teacher who finally got you to pass the hardest test of your life.

The financial side cushions the blow for Thibs

Recently, former Knicks/Bulls star and Thibodeau favorite Derrick Rose shared insight that pulled back the curtain on how Thibs is handling the exit.

“I talked to Tibs after… He’s good,” Rose said. “You can’t be mad when you’re walking away with $30 million.”

Even in the cutthroat world of professional sports, $30 million is life-changing money, and Thibodeau can take solace in that safety net.

It’s hard to feel too heartbroken when your future is secure, even if the championship dream didn’t quite pan out.

Derrick Rose believes Thibodeau remains in great spirits

Rose, who’s had a long personal and professional relationship with Thibodeau going back to their Chicago days, made it clear Thibs is handling things well.

“He’s in good spirits. That’s my guy. We locked in till the end,” Rose added, showing the loyalty that runs deep between them.

It’s a testament to how much players respect Thibodeau, even as his demanding ways often ruffled feathers around the league.

Few coaches inspire that kind of enduring connection with former stars.

The Knicks now shift to Mike Brown’s leadership style

With Brown at the helm, the Knicks are betting a more hands-on, up-tempo approach during practices will fine-tune their impressive core.

His coaching style might be the final ingredient needed to push this group beyond the conference finals and finally back into NBA title contention.

The question is whether these players, molded by Thibodeau’s philosophies, will adapt seamlessly or take time to adjust.

In many ways, it’s like swapping out an old reliable engine for a new turbocharged model — promising more power, but also more volatility.

The foundation is still strong, thanks to Thibs

Whatever comes next, Thibodeau deserves immense credit for resurrecting Knicks basketball in Madison Square Garden.

He may be gone from the sidelines, but his impact is still visible in every gritty possession and hard-nosed defensive stand.