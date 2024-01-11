Do the Knicks have enough to compete with the best teams in the NBA?

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NBA teams that are not currently within postseason standing have been run over by a New York Knicks team trying to build momentum in hopes of a deep 2024 playoff run. This goes for both conferences, as the Knicks have gone 12-1 against such teams thus far.

When taking into account their 22-15 overall record as the season approaches its halfway mark, their domination over lesser opponents is as encouraging as ever. The downside comes via their 10-14 record over teams within postseason positioning, leaving room for concern.

Knicks’ Julius Randle Confident That Their Approach Will Lead to More Wins Down the Back Stretch of The Season

Per Geoff Magliocchetti of Fan Nation, Knicks All-NBA forward Julius Randle spoke with Newsday’s Steve Popper on the team’s approach to each game, saying:

“Take care of what you’re supposed to take care of and just keep improving,” Randle continued in Popper’s report, explaining his comparison. “Basketball gods got a funny way of rewarding you or humbling you. We just try to approach each game the right way and play basketball the right way.”

This approach, along with the acquisition of O.G. Anunoby last week, has been met with recent success. The Knicks are undefeated in their last five games, and should they sustain their momentum, have a chance to right the course of their record against stronger teams.

Knicks: Upcoming 4-Game Stretch Offers an Opportunity to Get a Leg Up Over Stiff Competition

There may not be a better time than now, as three of their next four opponents in the Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, and Orlando Magic are all in playoff contention in their respective conferences. A win over the Magic would hold much weight, as Orlando is one game back from them on a tight race out East.

Key victories over strong opponents will only aid the Knicks in solidifying their camaraderie and experience for when the game slows down and defenses pick up come playoff time. Currently situated as the No. 4 seed in the East, improvement in that area carries the potential of them finishing the regular season even higher.