Do the Knicks have enough stars to go all the way?

The New York Knicks have shown promising signs of being a juggernaut in the Eastern Conference this season, highlighted by their 5-4 start despite having the league’s hardest schedule up to this point.

During their three-game winning streak, they have displayed phenomenal team basketball on both ends of the floor. Their Big 3 of Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, and RJ Barrett have scored 20+ points in back-to-back games.

Is the Knicks’ Big 3 enough to take them all the way?

Many wondered over the offseason if the Knicks have enough star power to make a championship run this season, as they lack having a true superstar or MVP-caliber player on their roster, and many casted doubt on any serious contention from New York as a result of that.

However, the way they have played this year has been a testament to their depth, which one could argue is the Knicks’ biggest strength. Their entire bench consists of starter-level talent, and each one of them seems to know their role on the court as well.

The Knicks possess elite depth

The addition of Donte DiVincenzo in the offseason looks seamless, and his Villanova connection with Brunson and Josh Hart only adds to that enhanced chemistry. Their starting five is the exact same one that brought them to the playoffs last season, and the chemistry there is only going to continue to improve as they play together more.

They may not have an MVP on their team, but they play very well collectively. Their 6.72 net rating is the fifth-best in the NBA this season despite them shooting a league-worst 42.9% from the field.

The Knicks will not shoot this bad forever, and this past week is indicative of that, as they are shooting 48.7% from the field over their last three games. If the offense shows some consistency, the Knicks will be no easy out for any opponent, especially with the level of chemistry they can possess.

It is still way too early in the season to say that New York is finals-bound, but they have the capability to beat the odds by a substantial margin.

