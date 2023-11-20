Disgruntled Knicks forward injured in first taste of action this season

Nov 4, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier (13) warms up before the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Evan Fournier’s displeasure with falling out of the New York Knicks’ rotation dates back to the early parts of this past offseason. In the Knicks’ 21-point win over the Washington Wizards last Friday, he fell out of the rotation for a different reason.

Fournier Attributes Injury to Lack of Rhythm

Fournier sustained an ankle injury merely 16 minutes into his Knicks debut, and the veteran scorer had this to say about the added tumult he now faces, according to Stefan Bondy of the New York Post:

“I felt a little out of rhythm. I haven’t played obviously all year. I guess that was to be expected,” Fournier said after the game. “I don’t know, I was just trying to help somehow.”

While players are expected to always stay ready, it’s never easy to come in when cold and produce off the jump. Fournier has been antsy to play in 12 games leading up to their matchup against the Wizards, which could have contributed to him sustaining the injury.

Fournier’s Poor Showing in 16 Minutes Not an Encouraging Bid For a Sustained Role in the Knicks’ Rotation Once Healthy

Fournier came in off the bench to help spell for the injured RJ Barrett, who was dealing with lingering migraines. He was only able to get up two points on 16.7 percent shooting from the field with a block, assist, and steal apiece before his night ended.

Fournier and the Knicks’ marriage has not found a way to be fruitful and his large contract, having $37 million owed to him over this season and the next, is a detracting factor from the Knicks’ bottom line. Now injured, the Knicks have even more reason to seek a trade partner, as Fournier wants to play and can still contribute while the Knicks’ depth chart at shooting guard and small forward is robust enough to keep him from doing exactly that.