Knicks’ RJ Barrett makes an impact in win after returning from migraines

Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

RJ Barrett is enjoying his best NBA season to date but has been in and out of the lineup through the New York Knicks’ first 13 games with several ailments. After battling migraines that sidelined him for three games, Barrett returned to the lineup against the Charlotte Hornets and helped the Knicks secure their third-straight victory.

Knicks: Barrett A Steady Contributor in Return From Migraines

According to Stefan Bondy of the New York Post, Barrett had this to say about overcoming migraines he characterized as debilitating and how he’s glad to be over that hill:

“It was my first (migraine) … so definitely wasn’t the best feeling at all. It was terrible, actually. I’m feeling better now, thank God,” Barrett said. “I wasn’t feeling well. For me, to sit out three games, it definitely was not something fun, at all.”

Barrett does not have a prior history of suffering from migraines. The infirmity is also sparingly seen in the NBA. Nevertheless, Barrett was able to come back and score 15 points in 25 minutes. His shooting efficiency took a hit as he shot 33.3 percent from the field and 20 percent from deep, but the Knicks were able to come away with a 14-point victory as a unit.

Barrett’s Presence on the Floor Has Directly Coincided With Knicks’ Wins and Losses

The Knicks were fortunate enough to go 2-1 in Barrett’s absence, but they’ve otherwise felt the impact of his absence in the other two games he’s missed this season, going 0-2 in those contests.

Barrett, 25, is off to a terrific start to the 2023-24 campaign and has made good on his offseason goals to become more efficient as a scorer. Having missed more than 30 percent of the Knicks’ games thus far is a cause for concern, but the hope is that Barrett will not be hampered by migraines or any other serious injuries that could cause him to miss more time.