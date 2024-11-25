Did Knicks make another 1st round mistake in the NBA Draft?

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks’ lack of depth has forced head coach Tom Thibodeau to give minutes to rookies who still have a lot to be desired. New York used their first-round draft pick on a young prodigy from France in Pacome Dadiet for the 25th overall selection.

Knicks’ Pacome Dadiet is still not NBA-ready

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The 19-year-old 6’7” wing has appeared in nine games but averaged just over eight minutes per game. He wasn’t expected to play a whole lot until the injury to Miles McBride opened up a bench spot, but Dadiet is still seeing the floor at an inconsistent rate.

He has a lot of potential to be a solid player and has flashed some skills on the defensive side especially. However, Dadiet is clearly far from being NBA-ready, as he still exhibits the traits of a very raw prospect without a refined skillset.

The Knicks have had some late first-round picks work out in the past, such as Immanuel Quickley and Quentin Grimes, but they have also had plenty of first-round draft picks who did not pan out. Dadiet is at risk of joining the list of those who didn’t pan out.

The Knicks could have selected a more NBA-ready prospect this year over Dadiet

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

On a team with championship aspirations this season, it is not ideal for them to have used their first-round pick on a player who will hardly contribute. In comparison, other players that can give meaningful minutes on a contender were still available, such as Ryan Dunn out of Virginia who was drafted by the Phoenix Suns.

Dunn has quickly become a solid three-and-D player for a Suns team that is looking to make some noise in the Western Conference this year. He has really stepped up in the absence of Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal and has scored in double figures three times already this season.

The Knicks were heavily rumored to draft Dunn, as his defensive prowess would have been a seamless fit under a defensive-minded coach like Thibodeau. Instead, they opted to take the raw prospect from overseas, and while there is great potential to be had with him, it could be a while before that potential is put on full display.

It is still to be determined if the Knicks wasted their pick on Dadiet, but perhaps they will be wondering if they should have selected a player that was more NBA-ready given the depth issues they currently have.