Dream Knicks pairing gone south sees Pelicans star leave agency

The New York Knicks reportedly played a role in one of the NBA’s biggest stars ousting his management team this season.

Pelicans star Zion Williamson had a burning desire to play for the Knicks

According to ClutchPoints’ Kris Pursiainen, New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson recently parted ways with his representation at Creative Arts Agency (h/t Big Knicks Energy). The split stems from Williamson’s displeasure with his contract as well as multiple prior attempts to join the Knicks that never came to fruition:

“Even before the 2019 NBA Draft Lottery sealed Williamson’s fate as the Pelicans’ No. 1 overall pick, he had long made it clear to the agency that he wanted to play in New York. After beginning his career in New Orleans, Williamson expected more from his representation in regards to pursuing a trade to New York. This was one of the two driving factors that resulted in the split, source said,” Pursiainen wrote.

Knicks lost the lottery in 2019 sending Williamson to Pels

Williamson was heavily linked to the Knicks back in 2019, the year he got drafted. New York finished the 2018-19 campaign with the league’s worst record at 17-65. However, the Knicks lost the lottery to the Pelicans and fell to No. 3 in the draft order.

Nevertheless, Williamson wanted to don the Orange and Blue and has yet to do so. The Knicks were hyperactive in the trade market from Dec. of 2023 until the end of last summer and were again linked to the Duke University product throughout the previous campaign in trade rumors.

The North Carolina native has also been stricken with multiple infirmities that have hampered his career to date. He’s currently nursing a hamstring injury that has limited him to six appearances in 2024-25. This detracted his stock in the open market despite his otherworldly talent.

Williamson could lose serious money due to Pelicans contract

Because of his ailments and struggles with weight, Williamson must meet clauses and weight checkpoints throughout the current campaign. That’ll dictate how much of his guaranteed dollars he’ll take home on the second year of his five-year, $197 million contract extension.

The final three years of the deal are non-guaranteed. This puts Williamson in a disadvantageous position where he could even lose considerable money if New Orleans opts to release him next offseason.

There’s no telling if the two-time All-Star will make a more aggressive effort to force his way to the Knicks in the future. That being said, what was not done in the past has him steering the ship of his career in a new direction.