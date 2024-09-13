Could the Knicks finish the season with the NBA’s top-rated defense?

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks were known for many things last season, including their exceptional defense. Heading into the 2024-25 NBA season, much of the NBA world, including one top analyst, believes that the Knicks could finish with the best defense in the Association.

Knicks named candidates to finish as No. 1 rated defense in 2024-25

SNY’s Rafael Canton thinks that the Knicks could finish as the top-rated defense next season, but also gave what he believes to be a more realistic prediction that New York would be a top-five front, saying this in part:

“The team is rather small in the backcourt with the 6-foot-2 Brunson, 6-foot-2 McBride and 6-foot-4 DiVincenzo. If one of their wing defenders goes down due to injury, it could lead to even smaller lineups. Also, the Knicks are going to need more from Randle, who has been apathetic at times on defense,” Begley wrote.

In addition to citing Mitchell Robinson’s reluctance to guard opposing bigs on the perimeter as another potential problem the Knicks could face in 20224-25, Begley summed up his analysis by giving the Knicks’ defense a high ceiling for next season:

“With the amount of defensive ability New York has on its roster, a number one defensive ranking is a possibility. A top-five defense seems like a good bet if the season goes as planned.”

Examining the Knicks’ highs and lows on defense last season

New York finished No. 9 in the league in defensive rating (112.4) in 2023-24. However, they did not take away the three-point line from opposing offenses, having allowed teams to connect on 36.5 percent of their looks from deep, which ranked No. 15 in the Association. They also sent back the second-fewest shots last season with 4.1 blocks a night, but did play exceptionally disciplined on the perimeter and in the interior, having committed a mere 17.6 personal fouls per contest, which came in at sixth-best among all teams.

How Mikal Bridges could help the Knicks reach their defensive ceiling

Those numbers do tell part of the story. The Knicks’ front as a whole played great team defense and their hustle was the story of their season, particularly down the stretch of the 82-game slate. The departure of featured center Isaiah Hartenstein will diminish their interior defense and rim protection but that will be counteracted by the incalculable impact that Bridges will have on the perimeter. He is not only adept, but also fond of playing defense 94 feet, which was best exemplified in his 2021-22 season where he finished second in the Defensive Player of the Year award race that year.

He and Anunoby alone could make the Knicks the best perimeter defense in all of basketball, and Brunson’s stoutness and high IQ on that end only amplifies their case. Randle does go through his ebbs and flows on defense, but he’ll be a big body for the Knicks to deploy as a cog in their system next time out. Bridges, Anunoby, and Robinson will handle the bulk of the defensive responsibilities on a nightly basis, along with Miles McBride and Precious Achiuwa off the Knicks’ bench, which will allow Randle to give his best effort in his role and focus on carrying the offense alongside Brunson.