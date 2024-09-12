Knicks could target Pistons quality big man to solve center issue

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks backup center issue has been among the biggest storylines for the team all offseason. Behind starter Mitchell Robinson, they have an undersized Precious Achiuwa and a pair of inexperienced bigs in Jericho Sims and Ariel Hukporti.

The Knicks could target Pistons center Isaiah Stewart

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Knicks have been in the market for a big man this summer, with rumored interest in players like Utah Jazz’s Walker Kessler and Portland Trail Blazers’ Robert Williams III. However, another option could soon be on the table for the Knicks to jump on, as the Detroit Pistons have a handful of veteran pieces they may be willing to trade, including center Isaiah Stewart:

“Detroit may be looking to move veterans to add young players and draft considerations. Several teams would be interested in Stewart, who has a friendly $60 million contract over the next four seasons (player option),” Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus wrote.

Stewart, 23, has been a dependable big for the Pistons since his rookie season in 2020. He has career averages of 9.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks per game with 49% shooting from the field and 34% from three.

He could be a good fit in the Knicks’ second unit thanks to his size and physicality, with the floor spacing being a bonus. Playing under head coach Tom Thibodeau could further impact his game as Thibodeau has a knack for getting the most out of the centers on his roster.

Stewart’s injury history poses a trade risk for the Knicks

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

The one limitation that follows Stewart is the injury bug, as he has played 50 games or less in each of the last two seasons. He missed the final month of last season with a hamstring injury. The main concern that surrounds the Knicks center room is the lack of insurance for Robinson, who has also dealt with numerous lower-body injuries throughout his career and missed a large chunk of last season with ankle injuries.

Therefore, there is a level of risk that comes with making a move for Stewart, especially given that he is playing on a $60 million contract. However, his talent level exceeds that of the current Knicks centers. In addition, New York and Detroit have been good trading partners in recent years, so Stewart may be the Knicks’ most realistic target with a reasonable asking price.