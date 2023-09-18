Could the Knicks end up keeping $18 million financial burden?

Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

When the NBA offseason kicked off, the writing was seemingly on the wall: the New York Knicks were expected to part ways with an unhappy Evan Fournier, their shooting guard who found himself sidelined from the rotation last season. Fast forward to now, with training camp merely weeks away, and Fournier still remains on the Knicks’ roster. The clock is ticking, and uncertainty looms over whether the team will manage to trade him before the season begins.

A Vocal Veteran: Fournier’s Open Discontent

The 30-year-old veteran has been anything but silent about his grievances with the Knicks’ organization throughout the offseason. After concluding his stint in the FIBA Cup, he openly discussed his limited leverage in the market. Earlier in the offseason, Fournier shared insights into the downbeat mindset he and former teammate Derrick Rose endured while being excluded from head coach Tom Thibodeau’s game plans.

Assessing Fournier’s Value: The Double-Edged Sword

Evan Fournier is far from being a liability on the basketball court; he retains excellent skills as an outside scorer. Teams in search of an additional scoring punch, or those in need of a seasoned veteran, might find Fournier to be a valuable asset. However, his less-than-stellar defensive contributions coupled with a hefty four-year, $72-million contract make him a tough sell for the Knicks.

The Ticking Clock: A Potential Onlooker Role

Making trades early in the regular season is generally out of character for NBA teams. This means that if Fournier isn’t traded soon, he could find himself relegated to a spectator’s role for an indefinite period. The scenario of retaining Fournier creates the backdrop for an awkward re-encounter, considering his outspoken dissatisfaction with both the team and its coaching staff.

Navigating Distractions: Knicks’ Championship Aspirations

The New York Knicks are heading into the upcoming season with high expectations, especially given the bitter taste left by last season’s unfortunate ending. The last thing they need is a sideshow, especially one caused by a player who’s not central to their championship goals.

Final Countdown: Trade or No Trade?

As the NBA offseason winds down, the Knicks face a critical decision: to trade or not to trade Fournier. Both the Knicks and Fournier could benefit from a change, but as each day passes, their window of opportunity shrinks ever smaller. Time, it seems, is of the essence.

