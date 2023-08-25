Could Knicks swoop in and trade for Bucks superstar?

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks have shown incredible restraint when it comes to pulling the trigger on a blockbuster trade for a superstar.

Rumor mills are abuzz with talks about 76ers’ star center, Joel Embiid, potentially seeking an exit if Philadelphia falls short of bolstering the roster. However, another marquee player—Giannis Antetokounmpo—is raising eyebrows by holding off on a long-term commitment to his current team, the Milwaukee Bucks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Contract Dilemma

At 28, Giannis Antetokounmpo has reservations about renewing his contract with the Bucks. Citing financial constraints and uncertainty about the team’s championship prospects, he’s considering his options carefully. Coming off a spectacular season—boasting career-high stats with 31.1 points, 11.8 rebounds, 5.7 assists, a .553 shooting percentage, and a .572 effective field goal rate—he’s a hot commodity.

“The real question’s not going to be this year — numbers-wise it doesn’t make sense,” Antetokounmpo said. “But next year, next summer it would make more sense for both parties. Even then, I don’t know.”

Why Antetokounmpo Fits the Knicks’ Vision

The Knicks are uniquely positioned with ample draft capital and promising young talent to potentially make a move for Antetokounmpo through a trade. Alternatively, they can wait to see if he enters free agency. Either way, Antetokounmpo is seen as a future NBA cornerstone and one of the all-time greats. He may command a record-breaking contract, but his proven playoff performance makes him worth every penny.

Giannis and Milwaukee: A Championship Disconnect?

Antetokounmpo’s hesitation to commit also stems from recent organizational changes in Milwaukee, including a new coaching staff. He emphasizes the importance of a unified vision for winning a championship as a key factor in his decision-making process.

“I would not be the best version of myself if I don’t know that everybody’s on the same page, everybody’s going for a championship, everybody’s going to sacrifice time away from their family like I do. And if I don’t feel that, I’m not signing.”

The Knicks’ Balancing Act: Talent vs. Trade

While the Knicks would ideally like to retain their young core and draft picks, they recognize that acquiring a player of Antetokounmpo’s magnitude might require significant sacrifices. It’s a challenging balancing act, but one that could ultimately yield a transformative superstar.