Celtics color commentator views Knicks as ‘legit’ threat in the East

Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks and Boston Celtics are the two teams out of the Eastern Conference that most will be watching closely this upcoming season. The Celtics will be looking to defend their title after a dominant 2023-24 season, while the Knicks went all in to try to overtake them but acquiring Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets at the start of the offseason.

Brian Scalabrine thinks the Knicks are a real threat to the Celtics

Former Celtics player turned analyst Brian Scalabrine is not downplaying the Knicks’ roster for this upcoming season and views them as a “legitimate” threat to takedown Boston for the East crown:

“You’ve got to prepare for that,” Scalabrine said via Scoop B Radio. “They didn’t give up much. When healthy and adding Bridges? They’re legitimate. I think they’re a big-time team, a big-time defensive team since the OG Anunoby trade. His advanced analytics were off the charts. Never ever will you ever hear an NBA team, player or anything say they’re scared of anybody but you have to keep an eye out on the Knicks. I think they’re legit.”

The Knicks and Celtics are expected to be two of the best teams in the NBA

Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

The Knicks have arguably the deepest roster in the NBA when it is at full strength. Led by two All-Stars in Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle while being surrounded by the perfect complementary pieces, New York is well-equipped to match up well with the Celtics’ loaded roster led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Of course, both teams are imperfect in similar ways. While the Celtics have a phenomenal starting five, they lack bench depth behind them. The Knicks are in a similar boat but more exclusively at the center position, and with starter Mitchell Robinson expected to be out until at least December or January, they will be facing a difficult challenge in the frontcourt to begin the season.

The Knicks and Celtics will likely spark the return of the Boston-New York rivalry

Nevertheless, when both teams are at full strength, they are expected to compete at a high level and be in strong contention for an NBA Finals appearance. The infamous Boston-New York rivalry that exists in sports is sure to return to basketball with these two teams.

The Knicks and Celtics will begin their respective title quests on the same floor, as they are scheduled to play against each other for the season opener on Oct. 22, so the heated battle between the two teams will ultimately tip off the new NBA season.