AEW wrestler and Knicks superfan has high hopes for team in 2024-25 season

The New York Knicks’ season tip-off is less than a month away, and players and fans alike are eagerly anticipating opening night. Native New Yorker and All Elite Wrestling ace Eddie Kingston joined the DAVINci Report to discuss Knicks lore, life, and the wrestling industry. Sports entertainment is like a tree with overlapping branches that sometimes creates a culture that is undeniably woven into the American Zeitgeist.

Eddie Kingston has high hopes for the Knicks this upcoming season

As a lifelong Knicks fan, Kingston looks back on the organization’s struggles with a newfound fondness, as the Knicks are now looking better than ever heading into the 2024-25 season. Despite the constant letdowns that he, like many other Knicks fans, has experienced, Kingston still feels nervous about how good the team will be. He reflects on Charles Smith’s decision to keep attempting layups and getting blocked three times in the closing moments of the 1993 Eastern Conference finals against the Bulls, as well as John Starks’ meltdown in the 1994 NBA Finals, which left a sour taste in New York City.

Additionally, Patrick Ewing’s infamous missed finger roll in 1995, which cost the Knicks a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals, is a painful reminder of how close the team has come to winning the ultimate prize.

Kingston stated, “It seems like every time, as a Knicks fan, you come close and think ‘this is it,’ and then something happens.” Now, Kingston expects the Knicks to make the playoffs every season, and as long as Jalen Brunson is at the helm, that will be a definite expectation.

Kingston is excited about what Julius Randle can bring to the Knicks this season

Regarding Julius Randle, Kingston stated that he’s taking it “season by season.” Regardless of winning, Kingston acknowledged Randle’s willingness to take on any role and emphasized since reports dropped of Randle’s willingness to adapt, there won’t be a power struggle between him and Brunson.

Kingston made it clear that Brunson is the leader and the guy. Randle has a player option for next season, so if everything goes well, he will likely accept that option before getting a new deal. However, if the Knicks don’t show signs of winning, Randle may explore his options elsewhere due to the established hierarchy within the team.

Kingston’s favorite player to watch outside of the Knicks in the current NBA is Denver Nuggets star and three-time MVP Nikola Jokic. The way Jokic has dominated has been transformative in introducing a new generation of big men. Kingston likens Jokic’s takeover to that of Stephen Curry, as both are methodical players who aren’t physically imposing but are just as dominant as the players before them.

Kingston is looking to make a comeback from injury in AEW

Kingston is currently recovering from a fractured tibia, a strained meniscus, and a new ACL injury. He explained the mental challenges of dealing with the injury and expressed his eagerness to return to action now that he’s becoming more mobile. Kingston aims to make a comeback by May 2025.

He also discussed his admiration for legendary wrestlers like Mick Foley and Dusty Rhodes, who were masters at blurring the lines between reality and fiction in their storytelling. Kingston emphasized the difficulty of achieving this in modern professional wrestling.

Kingston’s recent work against CM Punk received acclaim for its compelling storytelling, as it blurred the lines of reality. He currently holds the title of the inaugural AEW Continental champion, while holding the New Japan Pro Wrestling Strong champion and the Ring of Honor World Championship, he was the first AEW triple crown champion. His victory over AEW legend Jon Moxley has further solidified his status as a top competitor in the wrestling industry.

As he reaches his prime in AEW, Kingston’s future looks promising, with the potential for many more captivating stories to be told. All Elite Wrestling will present the AEW Grand Slam on Wednesday, September 25th, at Arthur Ashe Stadium.