2 Knicks players who will have to make important sacrifices in the 2024-25 season

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports



The New York Knicks are on the right side of winning, which indicates the team’s progress over the past five years. The acquisitions of Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby through trades have been monumental for the team, and now the New York Knicks are considered serious contenders in the Eastern Conference.

With team morale at its peak and a star-studded lineup, the question remains: Who will make sacrifices to maximize the current rotation’s chances of winning it all?

Donte DiVincenzo will have to sacrifice some shot attempts this season

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Many believe that Donte DiVincenzo was the X-factor last season, contributing significantly to the resurgence of his career as a 27-year-old shooting guard. In 2021, he became a starter for the Milwaukee Bucks, playing 66 games that season. However, an ankle injury sidelined him, and he was subsequently traded to the Sacramento Kings. Following this, DiVincenzo did not receive an extension and became an unrestricted free agent, ultimately signing with the Golden State Warriors. In Golden State, he excelled and received high praise from legend Stephen Curry.

He signed a two-year deal with a player option for the second year, which was seen as the perfect platform for his career. After a standout year in Golden State, DiVincenzo opted out of his contract and is now with the Knicks on a four-year deal signed last summer. His journey highlights his qualities as a player and teammate, including his skill set, feel for the game, humility, and team-first mentality.

While taking a step back after his best year, he deserves the utmost respect from Knicks fans. Now serving as the sixth or seventh man with Josh Hart, his presence in the rotation significantly boosts the Knicks’ performance, as evidenced by his impressive three-point shooting from last season.

Julius Randle may need to adjust his play style to complement the new pieces around him

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

In the current Knicks rotation, all players share common tendencies except for Julius Randle. Randle’s propensity to dribble extensively and monopolize possessions may not maximize the potential of the team or his fellow players. The scoring abilities of Jalen Brunson, Bridges, and Anunoby could flourish in a pass-heavy run-and-gun style that may perform even better with Randle off the floor.

However, assuming he starts as he should, adjustments will be needed in his offensive game. Randle has the potential to be a prolific playmaker from the post and in transition, evident in his high assist averages in past seasons. Nevertheless, his shot selection needs to be re-evaluated, especially considering his high three-point attempts and low shooting percentage.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said that Julius Randle is “extraordinarily tradeable” and Tim McMahon added that the Knicks would have to replace Randle’s playmaking if they traded him ? (?: The Hoop Collective podcast) pic.twitter.com/sXDn0CSHcQ — Fireside Knicks (@FiresideKnicks) September 3, 2024

Allowing other players to take more shots at higher percentages will enable Randle to play better defense and reduce the burden of being the primary offensive option. This change will also elevate the team’s overall performance, minimizing instances of shooting oneself out of games and enhancing defensive efforts.