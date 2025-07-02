The Jets’ roster and staff are set up for Justin Fields’ success

The Jets made moves this offseason to create an environment that could nurture a young, up-and-coming quarterback. With new additions to the coaching staff, the Jets have set Justin Fields up for success in 2025.

Tanner Engstrand and Justin Fields will be a great pairing

The biggest help to Fields was made before he signed. This was the hiring of former Detroit Lions’ passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand as the Jets’ offensive coordinator.

Last season, the Lions had one of the most explosive offenses in the league. They averaged 33.2 points per game, the most in the league.

Fields recently praised his new offensive coordinator, giving insight into the type of offense Engstrand plans to deploy.

“He wants us to be the most explosive offense in the NFL and we’re going to work to be that,” Fields told the media, per the team’s website.

With this duo leading the way for the Jets’ offense, the sky is the limit. Fields has great speed, a strong arm, and pairing that with Engstrand’s creative brain could lead to success in 2025.

This Jets’ roster is built to run the rock

What could make this Jets’ offense explode is the running game, which I believe they focused heavily on this offseason. Adding Justin Fields, Tanner Engstrand, and many others including first round pick Armand Membou will pay heavy dividends.

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn made it clear that the wide receivers will have to focus on blocking this season. This is a clear testament to the new regime change, and also the scheme difference.

Fields succeeds heavily when using his legs, as he had 1,143 yards and eight touchdowns rushing in 2022.

And with a revamped offensive line, a new tight end, and an offense ready to go, this Jets offense could really take off in 2025.