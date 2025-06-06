The Jets’ receiving corps has a new identity

In all offenses, you need receivers who are willing to give up something for the team’s success. Whether that be blocking, giving up touches to other receivers, or taking snaps off due to personnel. This is exactly what is happening right now with the New York Jets.

Aaron Glenn’s effect is being felt through the offense

According to Rich Cimini of ESPN, the Jets have implemented “No block, no rock” as a key focal point for their receivers.

Love it. There is nothing better to me than watching a receiver block a corner or safety 20 yards downfield for a big score from the running back. When you see this from the receivers, it is more than just a good play.

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The whole team is beginning to show that they have bought into new head coach Aaron Glenn’s mentality. When you see great hustle plays, hard work, and outstanding blocking from non-blocking positions, it shows that the guys really care for one another.

The Jets had lacked explosive runs last season, ranking 24th in the league in rushes of 10+ yards. This mentality being added to the team will increase that number significantly.

Jets’ receivers may struggle, others may succeed

This may be a big test for some of the receivers, but one who I expect to excel with this and receive a lot of praise for it is Allen Lazard.

Garrett Wilson said of the change, “These are things that maybe I haven’t been asked to do, but it says a lot about the culture.”

He might not be comfortable blocking yet, but he knows that improving in that regard is for the better of the team.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Others on the roster are going to succeed with this, and this will bring forward success from all positions. If you make a big block down the field, it doesn’t just help the running back, it fires up your whole team. Giving your teammates something to be excited about is important.

Lazard could get more reps because of this. He is the best run blocker on this roster at receiver, and the Jets will feel his impact from it. The Jets could deploy a lot of two-wide receiver sets, with Lazard and Wilson split out wide.

This is the right emphasizing point for the Jets. They need to get everyone on board, and this is a great way to do so.