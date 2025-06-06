Jets’ Michael Carter could be in store for massive breakout under Aaron Glenn

Jets CB Michael Carter II is in store for a big-time 2025 season.

Why? New head coach Aaron Glenn. He could transform Carter II into an elite nickel cornerback.

Aaron Glenn’s experience should spark something for Michael Carter II

The defensive back out of Duke has already proved to everybody that he belongs on the field. Last September, the Jets gave him a three-year, $30.75 million deal.

With the old front office and coaching staff in, Carter II showed everybody what he brought day in and day out. He will now look to impress his new coach, which shouldn’t be very hard for him to do.

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Glenn, a former player-turned-coach, was listed at 5-foot-9, 185 pounds during his playing days.

Carter is listed at 5’10, 185 pounds. The physical similarities are there, and Glenn will notice that and position him in spots where he can make plays.

Although Glenn was an outside corner, he was capable of playing inside. He will use his knowledge to scheme up some plays to get Carter involved.

Over the last few seasons, Carter has been putting up impressive numbers. In his young career, he has 209 total tackles, 24 passes defended, and 2 interceptions.

Glenn’s strategy to maximize Carter

Glenn will find the chess piece of Carter fun to move around. He is a good coverage defender, but the part of his game that is underrated is his ability to fly in as a blitzer from the slot to the quarterback.

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Using him as an all-purpose kind of player will not only help out the defense, but it will really throw off the offense. The team will have to prepare for another threat off the edge, while still dealing with everything the Jets already have.

Carter is an athlete, and a smart one at that. With this being said, Glenn will realize that he could put more on Carter’s plate than maybe some other guys. He can trust the slot corner, who has proven himself already, and give him assignments that can further grow his game.

Carter is one of the more underrated and underappreciated players on this Jets team. This upcoming season, he will finally get his public praise. He deserves it, and with this implementation into Glenn’s defense, he will get applauded much more.