Jets’ young offensive line named their biggest strength entering 2025

Over the past few seasons, the Jets’ front office and this new regime have made it known that they want to develop a high-caliber offensive line. And according to Pro Football Focus, they have done just that.

Jets acquired young, talented linemen this offseason

PFF’s Max Chadwick and Dalton Wasserman recently named the Jets’ “young, impressive offensive line” their biggest strength.

The most talented player they acquired on the offensive line this offseason is rookie tackle Armand Membou, who they took at No. 7 overall. Membou was one of my favorite players in this past draft class, as he is a perfect fit for the Jets.

What made him stand out to me the most is his athleticism and production combo. He is able to get out in space on outside zones, tosses, while still being able to plant his foot on pass plays. At the right tackle position, he will slot in right away as the starter for years to come.

A backup depth piece that could play a big role on the inside this season is Josh Myers, the former center of the Green Bay Packers.

I expect Myers to get a starting opportunity in a center-needy team, but he surprisingly took a backup-level contract with the Jets. This is a great get for the Jets, as they acquired a talented player with starting experience to sure up the middle if an injury occurs.

Both of these moves could play big roles this season, as the Jets are notorious for going through injury problems. With Membou starting at tackle and Myers being a good backup, it is obvious that PFF made a good call with naming the line a strength.

Offensive line strength isn’t a one-year wonder

The best part about this resurgence of offensive linemen for the Jets is that they are all young, and most of them are under contract long-term.

Their tackles, Olu Fashanu and Armand Membou, each have at least the next three seasons locked in with the team, maybe five for Membou with the option.

This core of offensive linemen will be there for years to come, with possibly a guard and a swing tackle being in the mix for next season. This Jets front office, with help from the past few seasons as well, has built a young and sustainably talented offensive line that could really blossom this season.