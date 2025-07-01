Are the Jets one of the most improved teams in the NFL entering 2025?

The Jets made a lot of moves this offseason, changing their front office, coaching staff, and player personnel. But did all of their moves result in a change for the better? When evaluating the new-look Jets, the case can be made for Gang Green as one of the NFL’s most improved teams entering the 2025 season.

The Jets made big shifts this offseason

The Jets parted ways with former GM Joe Douglas in favor of Darren Mougey, formerly of the Kansas City Chiefs. This is a big shift for the Jets, as they move on from the past and look forward to a new future, with a different team-building mindset.

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

They hired former Lions DC Aaron Glenn to be their new head coach. This is a great hire for the Jets. Glenn is a hardworking and passionate coach who can have a serious impact on this young roster. This new coaching staff should be able to get the best out of their players.

New OC Tanner Engstrand was brought in after spending the last two seasons as the Lions’ passing game coordinator. He is a younger coordinator who can bring new creativity and a different style to this Jets offense.

Steve Wilks was brought in as the next DC, bringing plenty of experience to pair with Glenn.

The roster is different and improved

With players like QB Justin Fields, rookie first-round OT Armand Membou, and veteran CB Brandon Stephens, along with many other names, the Jets added a bunch of talented players this offseason.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The Jets were listed by NFL.com’s Nick Shook as one of the league’s most improved teams this offseason.

“I’ve loved the Jets’ approach since they hired Aaron Glenn as their new coach in January,” Shook wrote (h/t Jets.com). “For the first time in years, New York did not strike a false offseason note, at least to my ears.”

The Jets have shaped their roster for the future, with a bunch of quality youth and respected veterans.

This Jets roster is at its highest in a long time, and this season should reflect exactly that.