Jets’ backup quarterback could play a crucial role in the development of Justin Fields

Last offseason, the Jets signed quarterback Tyrod Taylor to a two-year, $12 million contract. This move fell under the radar this year, as the Jets made flashier moves this offseason.

However, this signing could sneakily be very impactful and important this season.

Tyrod Taylor brings veteran leadership to the Jets

Along with having Taylor on the roster, Justin Fields was brought in at the quarterback position. Fields is in line to be the starting quarterback.

Throughout the rocky start to his career, Fields hasn’t had a quality veteran who could help him learn, while playing a similar style of football, to become a great quarterback.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Taylor plays a somewhat similar style to Fields, as they are both careful with the football and mobile with their legs. But what impact could Taylor have on Fields?

Fields typically struggled with looking downfield, as he always seems to look and use his legs first. What he could learn from Tyrod is the importance of looking downfield to the receivers and staying confident in doing so.

Adding this ability to his game will be extremely beneficial, as it will make it harder for teams to defend him if he is confident with his arm on the move.

Taylor also brings a lot of experience and teaching ability to the field, as he has been on a lot of teams and through a lot of offensive schemes.

This is good for the quarterback room and the Jets coaching staff because it is like having a coach playing with them.

Taylor can help Fields get adjusted to New York

What is most important for Fields to learn from Taylor is the ability to adjust in New York. Playing in Chicago and Pittsburgh is much different from playing in New York, and Fields will see that immediately as training camp starts.

The fans are louder, they bring a different energy along with them, and the media is much stronger. Taylor has played in New York, for both the Jets and the Giants, so his ability to prepare Fields for the best and the worst will be crucial for the development of the 26-year-old.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Adjusting to a big market is hard for some, as evident from the last quarterback situation. That is why having a player who has the experience and the knowledge to guide you through a season will be so crucial for Fields.

Taylor may be the perfect backup quarterback for Fields. No other veteran backup could provide such experience and similarities in-game as Taylor. If we see success come out of the season for Fields, Taylor will likely play a bigger role than most expect.