Should the Jets bring back Robbie Chosen?

The New York Jets are facing several issues on their offense. While some attribute the problems to Zach Wilson, it’s undeniable that, apart from Garrett Wilson, the Jets’ receiver group has not supported him well. This has prompted many to examine the free-agent market for potential additions that could sustain the team’s playoff hopes. One notable player who has recently become available and previously showcased strong performances with the team is Robbie Chosen.

Robbie Chosen’s Career Since Leaving the Jets

Since departing from the New York Jets, Robbie Chosen’s career has been characterized by highs and lows. Initially signing with the Carolina Panthers under the coaching of Matt Rhule, his tenure there was short-lived. Following Rhule’s departure and Steve Wilks assuming an interim role, a verbal altercation with a coach on the sidelines swiftly ended his time with the Panthers.

Subsequently, he was traded to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round draft pick and a 2025 seventh-round draft pick. Unfortunately, the trade didn’t pan out as expected, and Chosen played merely six games with the Cardinals. Later, he joined the Miami Dolphins in pursuit of a championship ring. However, in a move to accommodate De’Von Achane onto the roster, Miami opted to part ways with Chosen.

Potential Interest in a Reunion

Saleh was asked about Chosen, saying, “He has a fastball. Whenever a player has a fastball, he’s worth exploring.”

That is an intriguing quote from Saleh, especially considering Garrett Wilson’s name appearing on the injury report. Saleh’s statement has intensified speculation about the Jets’ potential interest in bringing back Robbie Chosen. The addition of Chosen could be seen as a strategic move for the team, offering Zach Wilson another receiver option and potentially providing valuable insights for their upcoming game against the Miami Dolphins this season.

However, it’s important to note Chosen’s history as a potential distraction, and given the current locker room atmosphere following Michael Carter’s departure, his addition might exacerbate the situation. Additionally, Chosen’s performance decline since his first stint as a Jet suggests that if he were to join again, he might not be the same player he once was.