New York Jets expected to show interest in Derek Carr, per Albert Breer

Dec 18, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warms up before a game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The inevitable release of Derek Carr is set to come at some point today. And per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the New York Jets will have interest in the 31-year-old signal-caller.

New York Jets “will look into” Derek Carr:

Yesterday, Breer shared the following information on what to expect in Carr’s free agency with some interesting scoop on the Jets’ interest.

“So my guess is the Raiders will cut Carr, maybe Monday, maybe Tuesday, and the Saints and Jets (the only other team to inquire with the Raiders on him) will look into signing him later in the week.” https://www.si.com/nfl/2023/02/13/raiders-derek-carr-cut-this-week

It is definitely fascinating to hear that the Jets were the only other team to reach out to the Raiders about Carr.

Breer went on to discuss how he believes the Jets will approach things at the quarterback position in the immediate future.

“That last part is tricky, though, because of the uncertainty of Aaron Rodgers’s status. Right now, Rodgers’s plans remain up in the air, and because of that, the market for Carr could be weighed down a little by teams that might figure that staying alive for Rodgers is better than signing Carr.” If you’re the Jets, do you go all in on Carr? Or do you wait for Rodgers? Those are the questions, and as we’ve written in this space before, the Jets, buoyed by owner Woody Johnson’s feeling that the team is getting closer to being a real contender, are planning to take the big swing, so I’d be surprised (even though they did talk to the Raiders about Carr) if they settled for the double now with a chance to hit a home run later.”

Breer certainly addresses the big question we all have that the Jets are likely asking themselves as well. With the future of Rodgers still uncertain, go for Carr now to make sure you get a proven upgrade? Or, wait it out with Rodgers to get the better player, but run the risk of him retiring or not having an interest in the Jets and potentially losing out on Carr now?

Luckily, to Breer’s point, knowing that Rodgers could be had for teams in the market for a quarterback may lead to all of them waiting things out with Carr, keeping him on the free agent market for some time until Rodgers makes an official decision. This does play to the Jets’ advantage, as it seems Rodgers is their top option.

In the end, this whole entire situation will be intriguing for the Jets. As Carr’s release becomes official today, hopefully, things are also finalized in the near future with the 2023 status of Rodgers. If so, this process could speed up for the Jets in no time.