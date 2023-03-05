New York Jets: Duane Brown plans to play in 2023

Nov 27, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) celebrates his touchdown with offensive tackle Duane Brown (71) during the second half against the Chicago Bears at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Within the last week, both New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh spoke highly of accomplished, 17-year veteran left tackle, Duane Brown. The status of Brown entering 2023 has been unknown. He is under contract with the Jets and has a $10 million salary ($9M base, $1M roster bonus). That being said, Brown will turn 38 in late August and just played the entire 2022 season through a shoulder injury that required off-season surgery.

Knowing all of that, there was an expectation that Brown could just opt for retirement. However, a recent report suggests that Brown does plan on playing this year.

New York Jets LT Duane Brown will reportedly return for 2023:

Earlier this afternoon, Rich Cimini of ESPN shared that Brown plans to return for what will be his 17th season in the NFL. He stated that Brown’s agent, Kennard McGuire informed ESPN earlier today. Cimini also reported that Brown recently had surgery on his torn left rotator cuff.

As stated above, both Douglas and Saleh, while not confirming anything, did seem to indicate interest in having Brown return. They lauded him for his toughness last season, playing through tons of pain with his shoulder injury. Saleh also shared that he saw Brown in the weight room at the facility earlier in the week.

With Brown returning, the Jets should still not alter their plans this offseason when it comes to their offensive line. If Douglas and Saleh have an opportunity, particularly in the draft, to add a top offensive tackle, they should. Ultimately though, it is certainly a luxury to have Brown for this currently concerning offensive line with his experience, toughness, and pedigree. Now, going into free agency, the Jets have three offensive tackles with Brown, Mekhi Becton, Max Mitchell, and potentially a fourth, depending on where they decide to play Alijah Vera-Tucker.