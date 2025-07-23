Jets’ top position battles to watch during training camp

Training camp has begun, and the Jets seem to have everything on the right track. Let’s take a look at what the Jets have going for them right now and what to look forward to in training camp.

Jets finished all of their contract negotiations

Just a few weeks ago, the Jets had a lot of contract negotiations still to be had. They had stars looking for new contracts, and also a rookie looking to get his share. Now, everything is all good.

WR Garrett Wilson and CB Sauce Gardner both recently got extended for four years, locking them in with the squad for the long run.

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wilson is coming off another 1,000-yard season, putting up 1,104 yards and seven touchdowns. Gardner may be coming off a perceived down year, but he is still elite.

And now that those were handled, they had to finish up their negotiations with rookie tight end Mason Taylor. This just recently became official, as the two agreed on a deal that locks him up with the Jets. They successfully completed their offseason, one that was good for the squad.

Position battles to come in training camp

The Jets may have gotten all of their contracts handled, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have some other battles to face.

This team has an abundance of wide receivers on this roster, which is going to cause the team to make a decision on them. Expect Malachi Corley, Tyler Johnson, and Xavier Gipson.

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is going to be a fight for a roster spot, but there is another battle on this team for a different role.

The kicker spot on the Jets is a big question mark as of now. The leader in the clubhouse is probably UFL kicker Harrison Melvis, who the Jets brought in just after cutting Anders Carlson. Along with Melvis, they have Caden Davis, who is also looking to be the guy on this squad.

The Jets still have some battles to go through, but as of now, they are looking smooth and steady heading into training camp.