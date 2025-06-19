Jets release projected starting kicker, sign replacement from UFL

The Jets have made a mid-June addition, and a bit of a surprising one at that.

The Jets are signing former UFL and Missouri kicker Harrison Mevis to compete for their starting kicker job.

Along with this move, they’ve released kicker Anders Carlson, who was projected to be the starter.

Jets release projected starting kicker

On this Jets roster, Carlson was projected to be the starter. After a stint with the team this past season, and then getting re-signed this offseason, and with the release of Greg Zuerlein, it felt like the job was his.

However, the Jets released Carlson on Wednesday, to the surprise of many.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Carlson seemed to have a strong chance of being the starter in Week 1. Even if they brought in another kicker, like Mevis, Carlson was expected to at least compete for the job.

However, that won’t be the case. The Jets seemingly believe in what Mevis has done at Missouri and in the UFL. It will be interesting to see if his game translates to the NFL.

The Jets sign a big, strong kicker

Mevis is known by many as the “thiccer kicker.”

He has an outstanding leg, which was on display during his time at Missouri. Mevis had his highest accuracy percentages through his first two seasons at Missouri, where he made 85 and 92 percent of his kicks.

Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

In his latter two seasons, his percentage decreased a decent amount, as he made 78.6 and 80 percent of his kicks. His longest kick came in his last season, when he made a 61-yard attempt against Kansas State.

This December, Mevis made his debut in the UFL, connecting on 20 out of his 21 attempts on the season. His longest while kicking for the UFL was 54 yards, and his only miss came on a 63-yard attempt.

Overall, this addition is a fun one for the Jets. Mevis works hard, as he has been continuing his kicking journey throughout different leagues, ultimately making it now for the Jets.

Now, Mevis will have a chance to compete this summer in a positional battle, as he fights for the starting kicker job for next season.