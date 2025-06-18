Could the Jets be a darkhorse playoff candidate in 2025?

Entering 2025, the Jets are in an awkward position. Their roster might not be playoff-caliber, but it isn’t necessarily a bottom-of-the-barrel team, either.

Now floating in the middle of the pack, will the Jets make the playoffs, turn to rebuild, or fall somewhere in between?

The Jets may fall just short of the playoffs

There are plenty of reasons for optimism for the Jets this season. However, they still might not have enough firepower to make it to the playoffs.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The Jets have a good roster and a good coaching staff, but there are too many question marks that ultimately don’t put them over the edge. A record of around 6-10, or, on the higher-end, 9-8, could be achievable for the Jets.

They should be much better than last season, after entering 2024 with high expectations and putting out a poor performance. The expectations are lower entering this season, and they could be more easily exceeded.

Could a 2022 Lions and 2017 49ers outlook be realistic for the Jets?

The Jets could be similar to two other recent teams that fell short of the playoffs: the 2022 Detroit Lions and the 2017 San Francisco 49ers.

In 2017, the 49ers traded for Jimmy Garoppolo at around the midseason mark, and when they ultimately played him, they excelled. They finished with a 6-10 record, but a positive outlook for the next season.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

They were then riddled with the injury bug, but in 2019, they took a huge step forward, culminating in a Super Bowl appearance. This is ever so similar to the 2022 Lions, as they made a huge jump as well.

This Lions team had a poor start to the season, but went 8-2 in their final 10 games, falling just short of making the playoffs. Going into the 2023 season, the Lions were seen as a team that could have a major takeoff.

They did exactly that, culminating in an NFC Championship appearance, but ultimately falling short to the 49ers.

The 2025 season could be similar for the Jets. This could be a season in which they build confidence, culture, and a winning environment. That should pay off with an even better season in 2026.