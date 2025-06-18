Jets’ veteran wideout is entering a make-or-break campaign in search of new contract

When the Jets signed Allen Lazard, they brought him in as one of Aaron Rodgers’s guys, giving the quarterback a familiar face to target in the passing game.

Since then, Lazard has been a steady veteran in the receiving corps for the Jets.

However, Lazard could be finding his way out of New York soon. Is 2025 going to be his last season with the Jets?

The Jets’ new coaching philosophy favors Allen Lazard

Lazard isn’t known for being a high-volume receiving threat. He has a wide and tall frame, which allows him to block at a much higher quality than many other receivers across the NFL.

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Improving the team’s run-blocking has been a point of emphasis for the Jets this spring. As a result, the new coaching staff will want proven veterans leading the way. Lazard will be able to do exactly that.

What also benefits Lazard is that this team doesn’t have a set-in-stone WR2. A bunch of players are fighting for that role in the offense.

If Lazard can have a good camp, he could earn that role and become a valuable playmaker in the Jets’ offense again.

Will Lazard be able to earn an extension with the Jets?

What could motivate Lazard to work even harder this season is his upcoming free agency. NFL players typically already have their own motivation, but adding one with a looming contract situation will just be the cherry on top.

It seems unlikely that the Jets will bring Lazard back for the 2026 season, as they have been trying to get younger at the position.

Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

Although Lazard is coming off a mediocre season in 2024, he could turn some heads this season. Even if he doesn’t fill the stat sheet, his intensity on the field and energy he brings could demonstrate his value to the Jets.

Lazard will likely start the season as the No. 2 wide receiver behind Garrett Wilson. It’ll be up to the Jets staff to decide whether or not they want to continue to put him in the lineup.