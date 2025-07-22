Jets could have tough wide receiver battle during training camp

The Jets have a logjam in their wide receiver room, with several players trying to find their spot on the roster. With training camp just around the corner, the Jets are going to have to make some tough decisions soon.

The top of the Jets’ depth chart is locked in at wide receiver

At the forefront of this Jets’ receiving room is star receiver Garrett Wilson, who is now happily paid after signing a long-term contract with the team.

Behind him, there are Allen Lazard and Josh Reynolds, both of whom seem as if they have spots locked in on this roster. Reynolds was brought in alongside former Lions passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand, who is now the Jets’ new offensive coordinator.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Reynolds has experience with Engstrand during their shared time in Detroit in 2023, when Reynolds had the best season of his career, totaling a career-high 608 yards.

But behind these three are a lot of toss-ups. With players like Malachi Corley, Xavier Gipson, and Tyler Johnson looking to make the roster, someone is going to have to be the result of a tough choice.

Tough decisions will be made

With the first four locked to make the roster, it leaves the decision to be made between a young player and two veterans.

Corley had an underwhelming 2024 season, as he never got to really get on the field as a rookie. He put up only three receptions for 16 yards and two carries for 22 yards. He will need to bounce back from the brutal season as he looks to make the roster in year two of his career.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Gipson has never been known for his receiving skills, as he has mainly been a special-teams performer. Off punt returns alone last season, Gipson had 266 yards, averaged 8.1 yards per return, and a long of 40 yards as well. He is a quality special-teams guy, but there are other players on this roster who were brought in to compete in that facet of the game as well.

Johnson was brought in after spending the 2024 season with the Rams. He totaled 26 receptions for 291 yards and one touchdown with Los Angeles. Johnson looks to add his play to this Jets’ receiver room, which does not have many dynamic receiving threats.

When the Jets finally make their decision, it will end up being a tough one. This training camp will have a lot of influence on what transpires.