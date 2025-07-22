Jets’ rookie tight end could have major impact on the offense

Last season, the Jets’ offense did not find the success that it had hoped to achieve. Many players underperformed, many players were injured, and overall, they just did not have the talent to succeed. With some of the players added this offseason, the Jets’ offense could improve significantly.

Jets sign rookie second-round tight end

Rookie second-round tight end Mason Taylor recently agreed to sign his rookie contract with the Jets. This deal locks him in with the Jets for the next four seasons. The Jets needed a tight end on this roster, and that guy will be Taylor.

Credit: Thomas Salus-Imagn Images

Last season, the Jets’ starter was Tyler Conklin. He had an average season, putting up 51 receptions, 449 yards, and four touchdowns. Taylor will aim to exceed those numbers in his first season.

The Jets’ offense is in need of a playmaker

The Jets need a player on their offense to step up this season, and that player could be Taylor.

At LSU last season, Taylor had 55 receptions, 546 yards, and two touchdowns.

Now he has to get adjusted to the NFL, all while being a check-down blanket for Justin Fields.

Credit: SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This season, Taylor might have a big role right out of the gate. The Jets’ new offensive coordinator, Tanner Engstrand, is formerly of the Detroit Lions staff. In Detroit, they sparked a hot start to TE Sam LaPorta’s career. Engstrand will provide a big help, giving Taylor a coach who is looking for him to have immediate success.

Taylor fills a big need for the Jets, as they do not have many playmakers on this offense. Immediately, the Jets will find a role to carve out for the LSU tight end, and he’ll shine in New York.