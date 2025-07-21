Jets implementing innovative new practice technique to develop Justin Fields

The New York Jets have a new quarterback in Justin Fields and a new coaching staff that is determined to work together and help him blossom into the best version of himself.

One way they are doing it is quite creative, using a GoPro on the top of his helmet to examine practice through his eyes.

Jets’ staff wants to see the game through the quarterback’s lens

This Jets’ coaching staff underwent a total transformation this offseason. They hired their head coach, Aaron Glenn, and offensive coordinator, Tanner Engstrand, from the Detroit Lions. Glenn was Detroit’s defensive coordinator last season while Engstrand was their passing game coordinator.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

This new-aged staff, led offensively by 43-year-old Engstrand, is adapting and changing to the new technology they have available. This spring, during OTAs and minicamp, the Jets’ offensive coaching staff had the quarterbacks wearing GoPro cameras on top of their helmets.

“It is unbelievable,” Engstrand said of the new technological implementation. “I’m just telling you — I can’t believe we didn’t do this before. It is unbelievable. We can hear him call the play in the huddle. We can hear him at the line of scrimmage, making his check, whatever it needs. So, you can see his eyes, where he’s going, and then you can see him go through the progression.”

This is a big developmental year for Justin Fields

Fields is entering a big year in his career with the Jets, as he has just signed a two-year deal with the team. This season will be a test for Fields, as he now has more on his shoulders than ever.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

He is leading a hopeful playoff team with the Jets, right after a year where he only started six games. In that span, he had 1,106 yards and five touchdowns through the air, and another 289 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

Now, with some help in training from the coaching staff through his eyes, he should be able to understand his reads more easily. Training with a GoPro on his helmet will allow the coaching staff to understand his decision-making and give him the proper coaching direction that he needs to improve.