What does a successful Jets season look like?

The Jets have undergone many changes this offseason, as they look to finally turn the corner on their consecutive playoff drought of 14 years. For them to do that, they need to have a great season in 2025.

But what does a successful season realistically look like for the Jets?

Playoffs are the goal, but not a necessity

The Jets’ goal for this season is to make the playoffs, but for them to have a successful season, they don’t need to achieve quite that level of success.

The Jets need to develop a culture of some sort, which seems to already be starting with new head coach Aaron Glenn taking over. This is a big step in the right direction, as it sets a standard for the team.

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For this Jets’ season to be deemed successful, fans need to see some fight from the team. They need to be competitive and show an ability to hang in tough games.

Close games will be held, and this team needs to make it through its growing pains. This team does not need to make the playoffs to have a season that gets people excited.

Player development is key for the Jets

The most important part of this upcoming season for the Jets is the growth of the young players on this roster.

There are multiple position groups on this team filled with young players, including their quarterback Justin Fields, their defensive line, and a majority of their defensive backs as well.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

But the offensive line growth needs to be at the forefront this season. The Jets spent two first-round picks on their offensive line in the last two drafts, taking Olu Fashanu in 2024 and Armand Membou in 2025.

Last season, Fashanu struggled when he was on the field. PFF graded him as the 73rd tackle out of 140 in the league, allowing one sack, seven penalties, and 23 hits on the quarterback.

I want to see him, along with many other players, take a step up this season for the Jets. If they reach the seven-win total and see development out of some players, it will be deemed a successful season.

Then the Jets could turn their attention to the offseason, where they will be more of an attractive destination.