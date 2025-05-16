The Jets have a culture shift happening right infront of our eyes

Sometimes it just takes the right voice to cut through the noise.

The New York Jets didn’t just hire a new head coach in Aaron Glenn—they started a complete identity overhaul, one rooted in toughness, intensity, and purpose.

That’s exactly what Justin Fields needed.

Fields found his match in New York’s new direction

Justin Fields wasn’t supposed to be available, but when Pittsburgh replaced him with Russell Wilson, his future became a question mark.

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

He answered it loudly.

Fields inked a two-year, $40 million deal with the Jets, including $30 million guaranteed. But it wasn’t just the money—it was Glenn’s energy and vision that sold him.

“I chose the Jets because No. 1, AG. The kind of coach he is, how passionate he is about the game, and really just what he brings to the table,” Fields said in a team documentary. “Changing the culture around here and wanting to win games and wanting to be great. He knows what it takes to build a team up from the ground up and really get them going. I think that’s why AG is the right guy for the job.”

Fields wasn’t alone in that assessment. The Jets’ entire offseason reflected a hunger for change and accountability—starting from the top.

Glenn’s coaching style flips the script

Glenn is not here for country club practices or easing rookies along gently. That era is gone.

He brings a Detroit mindset—gritty, old-school, no excuses.

In years past, the Jets handled their rookies with padded gloves, holding them out of intense practice sessions to avoid injury.

That won’t be the case under Glenn.

The message is clear: if you want to play on Sundays, you prove it on Tuesdays.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Fields fits Glenn’s vision—on and off the field

It’s no coincidence that Fields, a quarterback with elite running ability and a chip on his shoulder, aligned perfectly with Glenn.

Fields showed flashes of growth last season before being pushed aside in Pittsburgh. Now, he’s walking into a system designed for urgency.

He’s not guaranteed the long-term job, but the structure will give him the platform to prove himself.

The Jets will run the ball more creatively. They’ll attack defenses differently. Fields brings versatility and mobility that can unlock hidden parts of the playbook.

A culture shift that was desperately needed

For the past few years, the Jets have felt more like a brand than a team—plenty of hype, little return.

Glenn changes that equation.

He’s building something from the ground up, just like Fields said. And it’s the kind of structure that sets a foundation for future stars, not just a band-aid fix.

Players are noticing. So are fans.

If the Jets can channel this new energy into wins, this offseason won’t just mark a pivot point—it will mark a rebirth.

