Jets’ new offensive coordinator confident that offense will ‘be explosive’

This offseason, the Jets took multiple coaches from the Lions, including their former passing game coordinator, Tanner Engstrand, who will step in as the Jets’ next offensive coordinator. His expertise will be seen on the field this year for the Jets as he is confident he can deploy an explosive offensive attack.

Quarterback prototype change enamors Tanner Engstrand

One big difference between last season with the Lions and now is the type of quarterback each team has. The Lions had in place a more traditional quarterback in Jared Goff, who sat back in the pocket and delivered strikes to receivers.

Now with the Jets, Engstrand will have a total switch around from that. They have Justin Fields, one of the most dynamic athletes in the NFL at the quarterback position. He has a cannon for an arm, incredible speed, but does get a little antsy under pressure and erratic with his throws at times.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

“I think it just opens things up more,” Engstrand said of Fields’s dynamic rushing qualities. “It just adds another layer to what we can do with where we’re going on offense.”

These comments from Engstrand demonstrated the confidence and excitement he has in Fields. His legs bring a whole new aspect to the field, something they have never had.

In just six games started in 2024, Fields had 289 yards and five touchdowns while averaging over 4.5 yards per carry. This brings explosiveness to an already intricate offense.

Jets to play with explosive style

The Jets haven’t identified a specific scheme yet, but they have talked about their playing style.

“We want to play fast,” Engstrand told the media, per the team’s website. “We want to be physical, we want to be aggressive, we want to be explosive, we want to be detailed.”

The fast, physical style has been pretty identifiable by the players they have been targeting on their offense. For example, Armand Membou at the tackle position plays with a reckless abandon, and is like a freight train while running at players.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

But out of this quote, the “aggressive” line is what stands out the most. The Jets will likely go for it on fourth downs more often and run unexpected trick plays. This is similar to what the Lions did with Dan Campbell last season, as they went for it on fourth down 123 times.

This offense, led by Engstrand, will be explosive. They have a bunch of players that can break for long gains on many plays, and a coaching staff that will not back down.