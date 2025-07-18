Jets hot takes as they enter a critical 2025 season with a brand new look

The Jets have put together a quality roster, with many of their players on the cusp of a breakout. In 2025, several Jets players could exceed expectations. Today, we’ll get into some Jets’ hot takes that could be true following the 2025 season.

Hot Take No. 1: Justin Fields finishes top 10 in MVP

The Jets signed Justin Fields this offseason on a two-year $40 million deal to be their starting quarterback. This signing showed belief by the Jets that there is a lot of untapped potential in Fields and that he has room to grow.

In 2025, I believe Fields could really show out and lead the Jets to a postseason berth. And if he does that, Fields could also be in the top 10 of the MVP voting.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Earlier in his career, he had finished ninth in voting, as he had 2,242 yards and 17 touchdowns passing, along with 1,143 and eight touchdowns on the ground in 2022.

If Fields leads this Jets roster to a playoff appearance, I think he could be seen as an MVP candidate.

Hot Take No. 2: Quinnen Williams bounces back, finishes in top 10 of DPOY

This past season, Quinnen Williams didn’t have a season up to his standards. He had 37 tackles, six sacks, and eight tackles for loss.

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Being the leader of this Jets defense, Williams knows that he needs to step up and perform. For this team to get where they want, the best players need to execute. Expect that from Williams.

He is surrounded by a better team than last year, with players who are now more experienced and more physically developed than ever. He should have a good supporting cast, leaving it up to him to get back to his standards.

Hot Take No. 3: Braelon Allen takes over the Jets’ backfield

Breece Hall did not have a great season in 2024, which left a bad taste in many Jets fans’ mouths. There are some expectations for him to return to form this upcoming season. But, what if he doesn’t?

Credit: Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The answer to me is simple. Braelon Allen. Coming off a rookie campaign where he had 334 yards and two touchdowns may not wow people, but his abilities are the real deal.

I could see Allen taking over this season as the top guy, as Hall is heading into an offseason where he is searching for a contract. I believe that Allen will prove his worth and be named the starter for the Jets for a few years to come.