Jets’ star running back could be entering his final season with the team

The Jets recently re-signed CB Sauce Gardner and WR Garrett Wilson to big extensions, but they still have a few more guys that they could be looking to bring back from the 2022 draft class. However, star RB Breece Hall might not be one of those select guys.

Jets may be concerned over Breece Hall’s injury-riddled history

Hall may have a lot of talent, but the injury risk with re-signing him is great. Over his young career, Hall has missed a good chunk of games and has had his play while on the field diminished by it.

His knee has been the source of the majority of his problems, as he had an ACL tear in his first season with the team. But even after his ACL tear, Hall bounced back and had a phenomenal season in 2023. He had 994 yards and five touchdowns on the ground, along with 591 yards and four touchdowns through the air.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

However, in 2024, Hall said there was a serious injury that hindered his performance throughout the season. He didn’t look like himself, and many fans wanted the team to find a replacement for him.

The risk of extending Hall might not be worth it because of his health. Especially at the running back position, where healthy legs are needed to cut and move on every play, it is hard to see the team giving him what he wants.

The running back position is the most replaceable

The running back position in the NFL has been seen as the most replaceable, and many get the opportunity to play late in their careers. There are so many talented backs in the league that re-signing Hall just may not be worth it for the Jets.

Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

They may look to stay with what they have on the roster behind him, like young second-year RB Braelon Allen. Or they could look towards the draft, and take a guy whom they believe in there.

The advantage of having an elite back on your roster is significant, but coughing up the big money that is expected is hard for many teams. The draft has been the spot where many teams get their guy; the Jets could look to draft someone at the position in the 2026 class.