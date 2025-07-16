Who will the Jets extend next from their 2022 NFL Draft class?

The Jets had a deep, loaded draft class in 2022. Three years later, payday has come for two of Gang Green’s top stars from the draft class.

The Jets handed out a combined $250 million this week to extend WR Garrett Wilson (four-year, $130 million) and CB Sauce Gardner (four-year, $120 million).

But those two are not the only stars that the Jets landed in that draft class. Who will be next to get paid?

Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner are here to stay

Wilson and the Jets agreed to a four-year, $130 million contract with $90 million in guarantees, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The contract makes him the fifth-highest paid wide receiver in the NFL, in both total value and average annual value (AAV).

Credit: Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gardner’s $120 million extension made him the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history. He is now tied to the team through 2030.

Who will the Jets extend next from the 2022 draft class?

The Jets needed to get these deals done so they could turn their focus to the upcoming 2025 season, as well as the upcoming paydays of other 2022 draft class members.

Also selected in that 2022 draft class were edge rusher Jermaine Johnson and running back Breece Hall.

Johnson was drafted No. 26 overall in the first round of that draft. Hall was selected in Round 2, No. 36 overall.

Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Both Johnson and Hall have become core players for the Jets through the first three seasons of their careers. Each one of them could be eyeing a major payday with a strong outing in the upcoming campaign.

Johnson is coming off a torn Achilles suffered in Week 2 of the 2024 season. Prior to the injury, he was establishing himself as one of the league’s best up-and-coming pass rushers, totaling 7.5 sacks and making the Pro Bowl in 2023.

Hall had a down year in 2024 but is still viewed as one of the league’s most dynamic running backs. He totaled 1,585 yards from scrimmage and nine touchdowns in 2023. Another big outing in 2025 could earn Hall a nice payday in the 2026 offseason.