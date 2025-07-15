Could the Jets trade for 49ers’ disgruntled wide receiver?

After signing Garrett Wilson to a massive extension, the New York Jets could next be looking for a running mate to complement Wilson in the receiving corps.

The San Francisco 49ers have had drama over the past couple of offseasons, which has continued this year with recent reports indicating that breakout wide receiver Jauan Jennings wants an extension or a trade.

Could the Jets swoop in and make a deal to acquire Jennings this season?

Jauan Jennings broke out for the 49ers in 2024

Jennings had a career year in 2025, totaling 77 receptions, 975 yards, and six touchdowns — all career highs.

What made Jennings so effective this past season was his ability to get open in clutch situations. He earned the nickname “Third and Jauan” as he was consistently ready when needed.

The 49ers receiver loves to block, which is fantastic for the Jets. He is always seen down the field making key blocks, using his big frame to his advantage.

Jennings can be physical up front with the corners and safeties while blocking. For the Jets, they could use a player of Jennings’s caliber, giving their offense another weapon with the potential to push toward 1,000 receiving yards.

Jennings fits perfectly with the Jets

Jennings might be the perfect fit for the Jets at wide receiver. The Jets’ staff has made it known that they want to prioritize run blocking at the receiver position — something Jennings excels at.

He also doesn’t gather the amount of targets that would cut into Garrett Wilson’s. But, if needed, he could take over a game. This was evident this season, especially against the Rams, when he had 175 yards and three touchdowns.

Jennings is a hard worker and is someone who could help change the culture in a locker room as a true leader.

He is an energetic player who loves to play football and show his emotions. Jennings has flair, which is something that head coach Aaron Glenn would love. If the 49ers decide to make him available for trade, the Jets should call right away.