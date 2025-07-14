Jets strike deal with Garrett Wilson to make him one of the NFL’s highest-paid WRs

The New York Jets are locking in one of their best young playmakers for the foreseeable future, signing WR Garrett Wilson to a four-year, $130 million extension, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Wilson is signing an extension worth $32.5 million per season with $90 million guaranteed. Per Schefter, it marks the first time in NFL history that a receiver has received an average of over $31 million after playing only three seasons. Wilson will now be under contract with the Jets for the next six seasons, through 2030.

Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Since Wilson was drafted 10th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, he has quickly established himself as one of the premier playmakers in the league and the Jets’ primary receiver.

He has totaled over 1,000 receiving yards in each of the first three seasons of his career, despite the Jets dealing with constant turmoil at the quarterback position. In 2024, he set new career highs with 101 receptions, 1,104 yards, and seven touchdowns. Wilson was the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2022.

With a $32.5 million salary, Wilson is now the fifth-highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL on a per-year basis.

Wilson is one of just five players in NFL history to record 1,000+ receiving yards and 80+ receptions in each of his first three seasons.

Extending CB Sauce Gardner is next on the docket

Credit: Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Signing Wilson is just step one. Next up, all eyes are on CB Sauce Gardner from that same 2022 NFL Draft class. Extending Gardner is the Jets’ next top priority as the young two-time first-team All-Pro eyes a deal potentially making him the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL.